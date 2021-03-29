Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:47 AM

Joint Director appointed Nodal Officer to respond to media reports

The Transport Department Monday accorded sanction for nomination of Nodal officers in the department for responding to media reports.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Joint Director (P&S), Transport Department, as Nodal Officer, for responding to media reports pertaining to Transport Department. The Nodal Officer will share the factual position of each report with the Information Department and General Administration Department (GAD),” reads an order issued by the Transport Department, Jammu.

