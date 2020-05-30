JTFRP adds to work on Jammu's road upgradation project

Further expanding the scope of the developmental activities and with a purpose to restore the economic activity in the remote parts of the Jammu Division JTFRP has started work on one more significant road upgradation project in Jammu.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer JKERA/JTFRP today conducted a tour of Reasi District for the identification of the locations were work can be started on the road up gradation of Anji-Panasa- Devi Mai- OhliMandir road.

DrAbid directed the engineers and contractors to ensure that the work be completed well within the stipulated timeline of 15 months to prevent cost overruns.

JTFRP funded by the World Bank is spending Rs 166 crores on the construction of various road and bridges in Jammu region.