JU asks students, scholars to leave hostels within week

University of Jammu on Monday, in view of upsurge in COVID19 cases, asked the students and scholars, still residing in the hostels to leave for their home within one week after taking proper permission from the concerned Wardens and Research Supervisors.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, the Jammu University also restricted the attendance of Non-Teaching staff i.e., below the rank of Assistant Registrar and equivalent pay band positions, to 50 percent only w.e.f., May 1, 2021, till further orders.

As per a notification issued by the Registrar Jammu University, the Research Supervisors would supervise the Research Scholars registered under their supervision through various virtual platforms. “Physical presence of these scholars in the Departments is not permitted till the situation normalizes,” reads the order.

They are further advised to take away with them all their important belongings/items like books/mobiles/other gadgets kept in the hostels which may be required by them in connection with their study/online classes,” the order further read.

“The Controlling Officers of the respective teaching departments/ Directorates/Administrative Offices shall accordingly prepare a roster so as to ensure that 50 percent of the staff (residing in areas other than those declared as micro containment zones only) of their respective departments/ Directorates Offices attends office on every alternate day,” it further read.

As per the order, the officials, who are not required to attend Office on a particular day, shall work from home.

“They shall mandatorily be required to keep their mobiles phones always in Switch On mode and shall remain available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times. Further, any of the COVID-19 negative employees can be called by the concerned Controlling Officer, as and when his or her services are required,” the order reads.