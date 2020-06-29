Judicial fraternity condoles demise of BS Salathia

To condole the demise of B.S Salathia, Senior Advocate and former President, J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, a full Court reference was held today in Chief Justice’s Court at Jammu wing of the High Court.

Salathia passed away at the age of 69 on June 27th at PGI Chandigarh after a brief illness. On account of guidelines with regard to measures for containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the country issued by the Government of India and the Government of Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and in order to avoid gathering as well as to maintain social distancing, the reference was held through Virtual mode.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Puneet Gupta attended the reference in Jammu Wing of the High Court while as Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Osawal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani attended the reference through virtual mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice Gita Mittal said that Salathia was not only an accomplished lawyer, but a person with rare qualities and a wide public acclaim and had a unique style and led by example making efforts to raise the standards of the Bar exhibiting knowledge, wisdom, fairness and professional commitment. The Chief Justice also said that Salathia was a man with acknowledged strength, knowledge and leadership qualities and was widely respected and was able to handle difficult cases also with ease.