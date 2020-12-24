Jammu, Today's Paper
Kamal thanks Pir Panchal, Chenab for DDC results

National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal Thursday expressed gratitude to the people of Pir Panchal and Chenab regions for supporting the candidates of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the District Development Couyncil (DDC) polls.

In an NC statement issued here, Kamal said the results reveal resounding support for NC President and three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah-led PAGD across J&K.

Kamal said the results had made it clear that the measures taken by the Government of India on August 5, 2019 had not gone well among the people in any region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is perhaps for the first time in the post-independence history of India that mainstream political parties were not allowed to canvas during the elections, ” he said in the statement.

