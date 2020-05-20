Kansal chairs review meeting of JPDCL Jammu

Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Rohit Kansal today chaired an introductory meeting with the senior officers of PDD and JPDCL to review the status of Power sector, centrally sponsored schemes, revenue realization and related issues pertaining to Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Kansal directed the concerned officers to speed up the execution of the centrally sponsored schemes for timely completion. He also asked the officers for removal of bottlenecks, if any, so that the projects are completed at an earliest.

Managing Director JPDCL, Yasha Mudgal, gave a detailed presentation on medium term measures including formation of new enforcement system/wing in line with the enforcement system. She also informed that the target of installation of 100 percent metering in Jammu city and other areas has been taken up on mission mode for providing un-interrupted power supply to the consumers.

Managing Director also informed regarding un-interrupted power supply being provided in the quarantine centres in the Jammu division besides during holy Ramzan.