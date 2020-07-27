Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 28, 2020, 2:19 AM

Karan Singh concerned over spike in COVID19 cases, deaths

File Photo

Senior Congress leader, Karan Singh on Monday expressed concern over spike in COVID19 positive and growing number of deaths due to the fatl infection.

“I have been deeply concerned and distressed at the growth of the coronavirus both in Jammu as well as in Kashmir, and the growing number of unfortunate deaths,” he said in a statement. “I express my deep sympathy to the relatives and dear ones of the deceased. I hope that the administration has ensured enough designated beds for COVID19 patients in both capitals as well as the district headquarters, along with a sufficient number of ventilators.”

He said the government should augment the infrastructure on an emergency basis and it would be useful if regular statements were put out regarding the exact position on a weekly basis so that the public was kept informed.

