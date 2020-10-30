Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:25 AM

KAS officer transferred

UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 12:25 AM
General Administration Department today ordered transfer and posting of two KAS officers.

As per the order, Ravinder Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Custodian Evacuee Property, Jammu. He shall assume the charge of the post of Custodian, Evacuee Property, Jammu on October 31, 2020.

Whereas, Additional Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Suraj Parkash Rukwal, shall continue to be the ex-officio Provincial Rehabilitation Officer, Jammu.

