Jammu,
July 14, 2020

KAS Officers Association anguished over 'misbehavior' with Dir Edu Jammu

July 14, 2020

The KAS Officers Association on Monday expressed “anguish” over the “act of misbehavior” with a senior KAS Officer Anuradha Gupta, Director Education, Jammu by a former minister.

As per the statement, a meeting convened by the association President, TassaduqHussain Mir, all the office bearers of the association and other Officers present unequivocally condemned  the act of “misbehavior and leveling of unsubstantiated” charges against the lady officer.

The association further asserted “such unruly and bullish behavior shall not be tolerated at any cost.”

The association expressed solidarity with the lady officer and assured that the whole KAS fraternity stands with her at this juncture. The association decided to take up the matter with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary for bringing the issue to their notice.

