Jammu
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 1:27 PM

Kathua gangrape-murder: Court convicts six accused, acquits one

Six out of seven accused including mastermind Sanjhi Ram, special police officer Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta were convicted by a court in Pathankot, reported India Today.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 1:27 PM
Image: Mir Imran/GK

Six out of the seven accused, including the mastermind Sanjhi Ram, were convicted by a special court on Monday in the sensational gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six out of seven accused including mastermind Sanjhi Ram, special police officer Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta were convicted by a court in Pathankot, reported India Today.

Trending News

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Pathankot Court to pronounce verdict today

Change of guard at J&K Bank | R K Chhibber assumes office as interim Chairman cum MD

Omar warns against playing politics with Bank

ACB concludes search in bank's headquarters

However, Sanjhi Ram’s son has been spared, it said.

Over 1,000 policemen and security personnel have been deployed in and around the Pathankot court, where the trial was shifted given the highly sensitive nature of the case.

The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on June 3, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on June 10.

Mother of the Kathua girl told India Today TV that she wants the perpetrators hanged. “We want justice. We want them to hang. It has been so long they haven’t been punished even now,” he said.

Latest News

Pressure cooker bursts during Kheer Bhawani mela, no damage caused: Police

Kathua gangrape-murder: Three convicts get lifer, three others five-year imprisonment

Newspapers shut but Google made $4.7bn from news in 2018

Harshest punishment should be given to convicts in Kathua case: NCW

The eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on 10 January last year, was raped in captivity at a small village temple in Kathua district.

The Crime Branch had arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal Jalgotra, his juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma.

The quantum of punishment will be announced after 2 pm.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News