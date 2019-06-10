Kathua gangrape-murder: Court convicts six accused, acquits one

Six out of the seven accused, including the mastermind Sanjhi Ram, were convicted by a special court on Monday in the sensational gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six out of seven accused including mastermind Sanjhi Ram, special police officer Deepak Khajuria, Surender Verma, Tilak Raj, and Anand Dutta were convicted by a court in Pathankot, reported India Today.

However, Sanjhi Ram’s son has been spared, it said. All convicted…

Over 1,000 policemen and security personnel have been deployed in and around the Pathankot court, where the trial was shifted given the highly sensitive nature of the case.

The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on June 3, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on June 10.

Mother of the Kathua girl told India Today TV that she wants the perpetrators hanged. “We want justice. We want them to hang. It has been so long they haven’t been punished even now,” he said.

The eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on 10 January last year, was raped in captivity at a small village temple in Kathua district.

The Crime Branch had arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal Jalgotra, his juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma.

The quantum of punishment will be announced after 2 pm.