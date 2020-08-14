Kin of healthcare workers who die fighting COVID19 to get Rs 75 lakh ex-gratia

J&K government on Friday approved an additional ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh in case of death of healthcare workers due to COVID19. This is in addition to the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for healthcare workers approved by the Union Health Ministry.

“The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved the proposal for providing additional ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs in case of death of healthcare workers due to COVId19,” said an order issued Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo.

The orders reads that the Rs 25 lakh ex-grata shall only be payable to the dependent members or legal heirs of those healthcare workers including community health workers who may lose their lives as a result of being in direct contact and care of COVID19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by the disease.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID19”, for providing an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients.

Also, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff, retired volunteer, local urban bodies, contractual, daily wager, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by the state and central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of central, states, UTS, AIIMS and INIS hospitals of central ministries are covered under the insurance scheme.

The order said the matter regarding providing ex-gratia, in addition to the insurance cover was discussed in a meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor, and a proposal was accordingly submitted that J&K like some other states may also consider providing additional ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh posthumously, in respect of healthcare workers, which will be in addition to the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for healthcare providers approved by the Union Ministry so that the healthcare workers of J&K get Rs 75 lakh, posthumously.

The order shall remain in force till the validity of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme.