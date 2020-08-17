Kole Kandoli Temple reopens for pilgrims | Rana performs pratham puja; prays for peace

National Conference provincial President Devender Singh Rana Monday lauded people’s commitment to secular ethos, saying it was the motivating force for them to maintain distance from elements inimical to peace and harmony.

Interacting with devotees at Kole Kandoli Temple here, on the occasion of the reopening of worship places Rana said respect for each others’ faith has been the high point of J&K’s glorious ethos that has made the place unique across the country.

“The uniqueness of communal amity is not only to be preserved but sustained by foiling the negative forces who remain agile to disturb the peace and harmony,” Rana said, hoping that the divisive machinations would not distract people from their chosen path of inclusiveness, which was way of life in this part of the country.

Rana greeted people on reopening of religious places and prayed for an end to the pandemic which has altogether changed the way of life. He, however, urged the devotees to adhere to the preventive protocol for fighting the virus.

He also prayed for the wellbeing of corona warriors who are engaged in decisive battle against the pandemic. He hoped the situation would ease out and life would become normal again.