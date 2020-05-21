Jammu, Today's Paper
KP representatives, delegations call on LG

Term domicile law ‘historic milestone’, express gratitude to centre, J&K admin
Photo by J&K Information Department

Representatives of various organizations of Kashmiri Pandit community including Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organizations (KPWO) and All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu here and expressed gratitude towards the centre and J&K administration for introduction of new domicile law.

The members termed the new law as “historic.” While interacting with the members, the LG observed that the new law will ensure equitable, balanced and inclusive development of J&K.

The delegation of KPWO, headed by Dr KN Pandita put forth various welfare issues of Pandit community including simplification of voting process, speeding up of selection process under PM package and transit accommodation for migrant employees.

The delegation of APMCC led by its Chairman, VinodPandit presented a cheque of Rs 1.75 lakh to the LG as a contribution to PM Cares Fund.

The LG assured the delegations that the Centre and J&K was committed to addressing all the issues of J&K.

Meanwhile, delegations of Valmiki Samaj (VS), Shree Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha (SAKRS) and World Brahmin Sabha (WBS), JK Chapter also called on the LG.

During their interaction with the LG, the delegations commended the steps initiated for boosting pace of development in J&K and welcomed the introduction of the domicile law.

A delegation of SAKRS, appreciated the administration and the Centre for promulgation of Domicile Certificate Rules, and providing hassle free process for registration of the certificate.

Members of the WBS submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to welfare of people including digitization and English encryption of all revenue records; online building plan permission and rehabilitation of temples in Kashmir.

The members of VS delegation apprised the LG about various welfare issues of their community. They demanded preferences in government jobs to people belonging to Valmiki community.

