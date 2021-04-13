KPs have started Kashmir return from today: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul Tuesday said that from Tuesday, displaced Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) have started their Kashmir return after so many decades and many of them could be seen participating in religious rituals in Srinagar temples.

“I visited a few temples in Srinagar, and apart from KPs living in Kashmir, I could see a large number of Pandits who had been displaced from Kashmir, participating in the religious rituals including Hawans. I talked to many of them and could gauge that the process of return of KPs has started from today,” a statement of BJP issued here quoted Kaul as telling the reporters at Sheetal Nath temple in Srinagar on the sidelines of a religious function of KPs.

He said that as far the security concerns, those living in Kashmir were feeling safe and security related atmosphere was perfectly conducive for the smooth return of KPs back to their roots.

“There is no security concern as of now. The situation has improved a lot on the ground. The process of return of KPs has started. I believe KPs who are willing to return to Kashmir will own what I am saying today,” Kaul said.

About the renovation of temples in Srinagar, he said at some places the government had encroached temple land and at the other places blue-eyed people were also involved.

He also extended greetings to Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims saying, “Today, three religious events – Navratra, Baisakhi, and Ramadhan are taking place together.”