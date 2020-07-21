KPV delegation meets Rana, raises issues of Jagti Township

Kashmiri Pandit Volunteers (KPV), an organisation of displaced people from Valley, on Tuesday called on National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana and raised issues pertaining to upkeep and maintenance of Jagti Migrant Township in Nagrota Assembly constituency.

Led by Vikram Koul, the KVP delegation sought time bound annual maintenance of the township and regulated supply of drinking water and power.

“The upkeep of the flats has become all the more imperative in view of the ongoing monsoon. The intermittent rains cause frequent power disruptions, which is needed to be taken care of in view of the scorching summer months,” the delegation said.

The KPV also raised various issues faced by the inhabitants of the township and hoped these would be vigorously taken up with the authorities concerned.

Rana assured the delegation that the issues raised would be taken up at appropriate levels for early action to facilitate comfortable living of the residents.