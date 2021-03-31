LA complex in Jammu gears up for 'Maharani' shoot today

For the first time after 2019, the Legislative Assembly (LA) complex of the erstwhile J&K state is once again abuzz with activities in the winter capital (of UT now). Yet unlike the past, this time it is not gearing up to host any turbulent session of lawmakers.

In fact, it is being refurbished to be used as a ‘realistic location’ for an upcoming web-series ‘Maharani’ of renowned film maker Subhash Kapoor, being made for Sony Liv.

The shoot will start in the LA complex tomorrow. For the purpose, the preparations were in full swing on Wednesday. In fact, the crew members have already arrived. Set designing was in progress throughout the day in the Hall, which once used to witness the joint session of both the Houses of the Legislature of erstwhile J&K state, during the Governor’s Address on the opening day.

Today, the complex and its surroundings did not have a political splendour. But it had a splash of big lights, trunks carrying dresses and other accessories of the artists and shooting crew, make-up vans, gen-set etc. all around amid big paraphernalia of security deployment.

The complex is also contributing its bit to promote tourism in J&K. Prior to this, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat also issued orders for its officers and officials detailing about their duties for smooth conduct of shoot in LA precincts from tomorrow.

In this connection, the film-maker Subhash Kapoor today also met the Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar here at Raj Bhavan.

“The film-maker, accompanied by actor Vineet Kumar discussed with the Principal Secretary about his upcoming web-series “Maharani” to be shot at different locations of Jammu for five days. He informed that around 100 local artists from the theatre and cultural department are being roped in for the web-series,” said a release issued by the J&K Information department late this evening.

“Assuring full support of the administration to the film-maker, the Principal Secretary to LG, Nitishwar Kumar observed that the government was making best possible efforts towards achieving the creation of a vibrant film ecosystem in the UT, besides developing suitable environment to make J&K a favourite destination for film-shooting,” the release added.

“J&K has a vast pool of artistic talent. The shooting of the new web-series in Jammu will provide opportunities to the local artists to showcase their talent and capabilities on such a big platform,” the Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar was quoted saying.

Earlier, Jolly LLB fame Director Subhash Kapoor arrived here in Jammu for the shooting of his upcoming web-series starring Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar.