Labour Deptt transfers Rs 15.24 Cr to 1.52 lakh workers

In order to support labourers and construction workers during Covid-19 pandemic, the Labour Department J&K has disbursed an amount of Rs 15.24 crore among more than 1.52 lakh labourers @ Rs 1000 per worker during the month of April this year.

The Advisor, who holds the charge of Labour Department, has also asked the department to extend medical assistance-cum-facilities to these stranded labourers.

The department has reached out to Interstate Migrant Labourer locations while ensuring that no one is left without ration, safe drinking water and other basic amenities. The district administration in coordination with Labour Department has provided ration to 12,066 labourers in the UT on April 29, 2020.

The department has also dedicated seven help lines established for migrant inter-state workers and two for labourers from J&K stranded in various parts across the country.