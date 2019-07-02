Jammu
Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 4:23 PM

Ladakh Buddhist Association president sacked over molestation charges

“Consequently the Central Working Committee of Ladakh Buddhist Association met unanimously condemned the alleged criminal act of the Tsewang Thinles,” it added.
Yogesh Sagotra
Jammu,
UPDATED: July 2, 2019, 4:23 PM

Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) on Tuesday sacked its incumbent president Tsewang Thinles over charges of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Thinles was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a teenage girl lodged a complaint at Women Police Station alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Trending News

KISHTWAR ROAD ACCIDENT | 35 KILLED

'Will not tolerate separatism, terrorism in JK'

Governor pays obeisance at Amarnath cave

People now know Modi-Shah duo harmful for country: Congress

President Kovind, PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, others express grief

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 5/19 under section 354, 354-A RPC and 9(L)/10 POCSO Act was registered at Women Police Station Leh and investigation was started, said an official.

The Central Working Committee of Ladakh Buddhist Association held an emergency meeting and expressed shock over the alleged act involving Tsewang Thinles.

“The news of FIR lodged in Women Police station, Leh against Tsewang Thinless, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh in an alleged criminal molestation came as an extreme shock to the Buddhist Community of Ladakh,” read a statement issued by General Secretary LBA.

Latest News

160 IS members, sympathisers arrested across India: govt tells Lok Sabha

Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, nine injured in Rajouri road accidents

4 of 5 attackers involved in Pulwama blast killed, 1 arrested: govt

Three teams' fate hangs in balance as England face New Zealand

“Consequently the Central Working Committee of Ladakh Buddhist Association met unanimously condemned the alleged criminal act of the Tsewang Thinles,” it added.

Ladakh Buddhist Association, it said, dissociates itself from the Tsewang Thinles henceforth and his membership from General Council is also declared vacant.

The Central Working Committee also decided that senior Vice President P. T. Kunzang will function as President of Ladakh Buddhist Association till the tenure of the present General Council in the overall interest of the organisation.

It also demanded a free and fair trial of the case through fast track court.

Tagged in , ,
Related News