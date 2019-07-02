Ladakh Buddhist Association president sacked over molestation charges

Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) on Tuesday sacked its incumbent president Tsewang Thinles over charges of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Thinles was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a teenage girl lodged a complaint at Women Police Station alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Acting over the complaint, a case under FIR Number 5/19 under section 354, 354-A RPC and 9(L)/10 POCSO Act was registered at Women Police Station Leh and investigation was started, said an official.

The Central Working Committee of Ladakh Buddhist Association held an emergency meeting and expressed shock over the alleged act involving Tsewang Thinles.

“The news of FIR lodged in Women Police station, Leh against Tsewang Thinless, President, Ladakh Buddhist Association, Leh in an alleged criminal molestation came as an extreme shock to the Buddhist Community of Ladakh,” read a statement issued by General Secretary LBA.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

“Consequently the Central Working Committee of Ladakh Buddhist Association met unanimously condemned the alleged criminal act of the Tsewang Thinles,” it added.

Ladakh Buddhist Association, it said, dissociates itself from the Tsewang Thinles henceforth and his membership from General Council is also declared vacant.

The Central Working Committee also decided that senior Vice President P. T. Kunzang will function as President of Ladakh Buddhist Association till the tenure of the present General Council in the overall interest of the organisation.

It also demanded a free and fair trial of the case through fast track court.