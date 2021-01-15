Ladakh delegation call on LG; demands reservation in Kashmir, Jammu varsities

Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, a former minister, a former legislator and political activists called on Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Chairman LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan submitted a memorandum of issues and demands to LG Sinha pertaining to the reservation of seats in SKAUST Kashmir and Jammu and in other universities of J&K for the students of Kargil and Leh, reservation in admissions in paramedical colleges of J&K, boys and girls hostel for students of Kargil at Srinagar and pending GP Fund of employees of Ladakh.

LG Sinha assured Khan that the genuine issues put forth by him would be looked into meticulously for their redress at the earliest.

Former minister Abdul MajidWani also called on LG Sinha and apprised him about developmental issues of Doda area from the tourism point of view. He also demanded a degree college for the people of far-flung areas of Block Bhalla and Marmat.

Later, former legislator Vibodh Gupta along with DDC member Dharhal Muhammad Iqbal Malik called on LG and drew his attention towards the issue of tapping tourism potential of Rajouri, particularly, seven lakes, which have huge tourism importance. They also raised the issues related to road connectivity from Dharhal to Shakarmarg, the gateway to the beautiful PirPanjal ranges.

Meanwhile, political activist Mir Junaid also called LG Sinha and submitted a memorandum of issues and demanded highlighting issues related to welfare of the marginalised and under privileged sections of the society, drug de-addiction and infrastructural development.

Another political activist Nazir Ahmad Yatoo called on the LG and apprised him of issues pertaining to Forest Rights Act, compensation to affected farmers of Srinagar Ring Road in Wathora area of Budgam district and setting up of maternity hospital in Chadoora sub-division of Budgam.