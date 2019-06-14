Ladakh MP resigns as CEC LAHDC Leh

The first-time Member Parliament from Ladakh constituency, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, today resigned as Chief Executive Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh and as Councilor of Martselang constituency, on being elected to the house of people.

Namgyal submitted his resignation to the Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavas, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of LAHDC Leh.

Also Read | Ram Madhav to address rally in Kulgam on Saturday

The 34-year-old Namgyal who had a long dream of joining politics, in short span of time became one of the strongest faces in Ladakh politics.

Earlier, he was personal secretary of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Ladakh MP Thupstan Chhewang, who had resigned from the primary membership of the party in November last year, claiming that all promises made by it sounded like an ‘empty rhetoric.’

Namgyal, took over as the CEC of the BJP-led LAHDC Leh in November last year, immediately after the saffron party suffered a major poll debacle when it failed to open account in the civic polls which was swept by the Congress.

Also Read | RIVETING 4-WAY BATTLE FOR LADAKH SEAT

He later contested election and won with a margin of approximately 11,000 votes, reflective of the party’s growing popularity in a region with sizeable Buddhist and Shia Muslim population.

In his recent conversation, Namgyal categorically mentioned two popular demands of the residents of Ladakh—the union territory status and the development.

“No other party supported the UT demand of Ladakhis, only the BJP is onboard from regional to national level. Hence, Ladakh’s political aspiration will be a priority. Ladakh is known as part of Kashmir but that is not factually true. We have a different culture, ethnicity and even language. Valley-centric policies cannot be geographically implemented in Ladakh. In every respect, Ladakh must be separated from Kashmir,” said Namgyal.

Also Read | Ladakh to vote on inclusiveness, local issues

He added this demand is not recent but “since 1948, Ladakhis have wanted to be a separate entity from Jammu and Kashmir”.

Namgyal educated in Leh’s Central Institute of Buddhist Studies. He graduated from the Jammu University. In college, he led student groups for the welfare of Ladakhi students.