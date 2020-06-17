Ladakh Row | 'Politico-diplomatic sagacity keyword to tackle situation'

Pleading that politico-diplomatic sagacity should be a keyword while tackling a situation like Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh, Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana today, however, cautioned against the hostile neighbor, which, he said, has a track record of betrayal and treachery.

“India has bitterly tasted the Chinese betrayal in 1962 and afterwards whenever it came to issues concerning the Indian nation in different world fora, be it naming and shaming terror monsters or dealing with the countries supporting terrorism”, Mr Rana said while interacting with a delegation from Nagrota Assembly Constituency, first time during the current spell of preventive protocol in the wake of pandemic.

Rana said the grim situation in the wake of unfortunate Galwan development is also a pointer to ponder over the national response. While framing up the strategies to deal with the situation, jingoism or rhetoric should not be allowed to dominate the political psyche of the country, he said while recalling India’s tryst with peace, harmony and universal brotherhood. These are the cornerstone of this great democracy which makes India unique and different in the comity of nations. The provocations like the LAC skirmishes shouldn’t weaken our commitment to peace, he said while adding this should, however, not be taken as a weakness as well.