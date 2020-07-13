Land records to be completed in 1 year from date of award of contract: Fin Com Revenue to bidders

Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR), Dr. PawanKotwal Monday said modernization of land records in the union territory of J&K under Digital India Land Record (DILRMP) shall be completed in one year from the date of award of contract.

The FCR said this in a pre-bid interaction to discuss request for proposal (RFP), with the prospective bidders for modernization of land records in the UT of J&K under DILRMP.

Kotwal informed that the contract will be awarded to three bidders L1, L2, L3 as per their experience and capacity of work

The prospective bidders including SatishSaini, Business Head, Ramtech; S.G. Ananthanarayanan, Business Head, GIS Consortium; Sanjay Pahal, Business head, Hexagon; Krishna Mohan, Vice President, Geovista and YVJ Ramakrishna, Sr. Manager-AmenexInfotech participated through video conferecning. While representatives of three companies-Ramtech, Geovista and Hexagon participated in person in the meeting.

The prospective bidders requested for relaxation in some of the clauses of RFP. After threadbare discussion, the FCR agreed for relaxation in some of the clauses and emphasised that no extension in timeline will be given for submission of complete proposal.

Dr. Kotwal assured full support to the prospective bidders in the execution of work in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Tarsem Chand, Consultant; other concerned officers of FC Revenue office.

ShahnawazBukhari, Settlement Commissioner; Nazir Ahmed Baba, Additional Commissioner Central; Additional Director Survey and Land Records, Srinagar and T.L. Sharma, Technical Expert, former Director Survey of India participated through video conferencing.