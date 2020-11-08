Landlord-tenant verification forms distributed in Bathindi, Sunjwan; residents apprehensive

Police on Sunday said it would ensure the safety and security of the people who had developed apprehensions after landlord-tenant verification forms were distributed in Bathindi and Sunjwan areas of Jammu.

In a video message, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said, “I have been informed of the apprehensions among certain people in Bathindi regarding the format of the forms being circulated for verification.” He said Police had taken note that the verification forms were “asking for more data than is required”.

“The SSP Jammu has been asked to immediately rectify the format,” he said. “The verification is being done in entire Jammu district.” For the past few days, landlord-tenant verification forms are being distributed among the people living at Bathindi Morh and Gujjar Nagar areas.

Meanwhile, some residents said that they were being asked to submit the forms even though they had not rented out their houses.

A resident of Bathindi Morh said when a policeman and two persons in civvies handed over the form to him, he asked them what it was about. “They replied it is for the Census,” he said. Some residents said they had already submitted these forms with the concerned police station.

Noted lawyer, Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed said whether these details were being sought from people in Bathindi, Sunjwan and Gujjar Nagar areas only or from people in entire Jammu district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Corporator of Ward 6, Mohiuddin Choudhary said, “Seeking personal details of owners including Aadhaar Card numbers made us suspicious of the entire exercise.”