'Law department employees' regularization issue resolved'

Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the proposal of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for regularization of the promotion of the employees of the Department.

As many as seventy (70) employees holding different categories of posts shall now be entitled to avail the monetary benefits attached with the posts they were long holding. This has come as a relief to the employees of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this distressing time.

The employees of the department have whole heartedly expressed their gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, B.V. R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Achal Sethi, Law Secretary for giving them this gift on the eve of festivity of Eid.