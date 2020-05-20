Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:40 AM

'Law department employees' regularization issue resolved'

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:40 AM
Greater Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the proposal of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for regularization of the promotion of the employees of the Department.

As many as seventy (70) employees holding different categories of posts shall now be entitled to avail the monetary benefits attached with the posts they were long holding. This has come as a relief to the employees of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this distressing time.

Trending News

Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Representational Pic

Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

Delay in filing response to Sagar's detention deliberate: NC

LG, Advisors, political parties greet people on Shab-e-Qadr

The employees of the department have whole heartedly expressed their gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, B.V. R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Achal Sethi, Law Secretary for giving them this gift on the eve of festivity of Eid.

Related News