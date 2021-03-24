Law Department orders promotions

The Department of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Wednesday ordered promotions of Jammu and Kashmir Law Officers (Gazetted) Service.

“Pending confirmation and regularization by the government, sanction has been accorded to the officiating promotion of Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, Additional Secretary, J&K Law Officers (Gazetted) Service as Special Secretary to Government in his own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules,” the order reads.

However, the officiating promotion of Mehmood would be subject to certain conditions and he would continue his services in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs till further orders.

Meanwhile, in another order, the Law Department said that pending confirmation by the DPC and PSC, sanction has been accorded to the officiating promotion of Riaz Ahmed Riaz, Mahjabeen and Hamidullah Bhat, senior law officers as Additional Secretaries to the Government of J&K Law Officers (Gazetted) Service in their own pay and grade with charge allowances as admissible as per the rules.

However, the officiating promotion would be subject to conditions.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary, Riaz Ahmed Riaz has been transferred from the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department and posted as Additional Secretary (Legal) in the Rural Development Department.

Additional Secretary, Mahjabeen has been transferred from the Directorate of Litigation, Kashmir and posted in Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTERP) along with the post.

Besides, Additional Secretary Hamidullah has been transferred from the Rural Development Department and posted in the Mining Department.

Similarly, Senior Law Officer Vikas Chander presently posted in the Public Works (Roads and Building) Department has been transferred and posted in the Higher Education Department relieving Additional Secretary Javid Ahmed Shagoo from his additional charge.

However, Vikas Chander would continue to deal with the litigation work of JKPCC till further orders.

In another order, the Law Department accorded sanction to the promotion of Deputy Legal Rememberancers Ashish Gupta, Suhail Muzaffar, Syed Sarfaraz Zahoor Rizvi, Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, and Sajad-un-Nabi Gashroo as Additional Secretaries to the Government in J&K Legal (Gazetted) Service in their own pay and grade with charge allowances as admissible under rules. However, the officers would continue on their present place of postings till further orders.