Law Secy calls for effective management of litigations

Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi Thursday took a meeting of all the law officers posted in the civil secretariat along with the legal team of different organisations, officers and corporations regarding the litigation reforms and effective monitoring of litigation in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Administrative Council had recently approved the proposal of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs for introducing litigation reforms in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Law Secretary apprised the officers that in deference of the decision to the Administrative Council, the Law Department had issued various orders available on the website of the department wherein roles and responsibilities of the law officers posted in different departments, lawyers (government counsels, Director Litigation Kashmir and Jammu and also appointment of officer in charge (litigation) in every department had elaborately been prescribed for handling government litigations.

The government orders were circulated to all the law officers for strict compliance.

The Law Secretary addressed the importance of litigation reforms and suggested various measures which could contribute to the improvement of litigation monitoring system. He also apprised the officers about the introduction of web-based platform, which had been floated by the department for effective monitoring of cases at different stages.

In his concluding remarks, the Law Secretary appreciated the efforts put by the law officers in safeguarding the interest of the government in pending litigation and beseeched upon them to further contribute to the effective management of litigation in J&K so that cases were defended properly and decided in a time-bound manner.