LED Glow of Mata Kheer Bhawani released on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Photo: J&K Information Department

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today released a specially designed LED Glow of Mata KheerBhawani in Jammu on the occasion of JyeshthaAshtami.

The LED Glow made by Mata KheerBhawaniji Welfare Society (MKBJYWS) contains audio katha (story) of RagnyaBhawani and 35 most popular devotional Kashmiri songs in her praise and prayer. The glow contains the story of RagnyaBhawani which has been written by renowned writer and poet DrAgnishekhar.

The remote-controlled hi-tech glow was to be installed at Mata KheerBhawani shrine at Tulmulla as a newer attraction but was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Society decided to release the device in Jammu and would be subsequently installed at the Mata abode as soon the conditions become conducive.

