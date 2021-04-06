'Leopard cub' spotted in Green Belt Park in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar

A leopard cub was spotted in Green Belt Park in posh Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu district even as Wildlife Department has mobilized its teams to tranquilize and capture the cub, officials said.

Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Attri told Greater Kashmir that they received information that a cub of a leopard had been spotted roaming in the area following which they sent their teams to capture it.

The presence of the cub in the populated posh area of Jammu has scared the residents.

The development comes on the heels of reports claiming the presence about the presence of two leopards in the residential areas near Bahu Fort where one pet dog was also found dead.

The Wildlife Department though have not confirmed about the presence of the wild animal even as it claims that it has deployed employees for surveillance and two cages have also been installed in the forests.