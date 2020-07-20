'LeT module busted, 1 held'

Police on Monday said the security forces busted a module of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) here.

An official statement said “initial information revealed that banned militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had activated a module of its members for carrying out militancy related activities in J&K, particularly in Jammu and a delivery of funds was to take place.”

The statement said a police team apprehended Mubashir Bhat of Sazan in Doda district who was a part of the module.

“He had been tasked by the handlers from across to visit Jammu and collect a consignment of Hawla money for further use by militants and their supporters,” said the statement. “During search of the person, one bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered, which was concealed in a box.”

The statement said a case has been registered at Peer Mitha police station and further investigation taken up.