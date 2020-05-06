LG, Advisor extend Buddha Purnima greetings

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday extended greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In his message, the LG said the holy occasion was significant, especially for those following Buddhism, as the day commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and Nirvana of Lord Buddha, revered as the founder of Buddhism.

The LG described Lord Buddha as an apostle of peace, whose message of ahimsa and non-violence assumes much greater relevance today, and expressed hope that the blessed occasion would continue to promote peace, happiness, and amity in the world.

He also prayed for well-being of people and wished that this auspicious occasion would augur peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Advisor to LG, KK Sharma, also greeted people on Buddha Purnima. Conveying his warm wishes to people, Advisor said such religious occasions provide an opportunity to pure thoughts and deeds and become a better human being through introspection.

He said Buddha’s preachings of universal love and non-violence assumes added relevance in present era of chaos and confusion.

Advisor prayed for well-being of people and wished the day would be a harbinger of new hopes, peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.