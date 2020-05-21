LG, Advisors greet people on Jumat-ul-Vida

Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu and his Advisors on Thursday extended greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida.

The LG observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and was an auspicious occasion to offer special prayers and seek blessings of Almighty.

He hoped the occasion would be a harbinger of brotherhood, amity and harmony among people and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.

In a message, Advisor Advisor KK Sharma said such religious events provide an opportunity to offer special prayers and seek blessings of Almighty.

He hoped the day would further cement the bonds of love, amity and brotherhood among people.

In his message, Advisor Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar hoped the day would strengthen bonds of brotherhood, harmony and amity among people of J&K.

He appealed people to follow all the safety guidelines and advisories put in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

In his message, Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan prayed for betterment of people and hoped the occasion would bring Allah’s blessings to all.

He prayed the auspicious occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and be a harbinger of peace and prosperity in J&K.