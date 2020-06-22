LG approves Rs 30 lakhs to NoK of Zadoo brothers, Kumar

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Monday approved financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each in favour of next of kins (NoK) of Vipin Zadoo and Vimal Zadoo – both residents of Jammu, who had collapsed while cremating the dead body of their uncle, a COVID patient, and died on the spot.

A separate statement said financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has also been approved in favour of NoKs of Kamal Kumar son of Ludar Mani of Chapati Kalan, Hira Nagar, Kathua district who died in a quarantine centre in Kathua.

Of Rs 30 lakhs, Rs eight lakh each have been approved from the LG’s Discretionary Grant, while Rs 2 lakh each from J&K Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, the LG approved the financial assistance of Rs one lakh each in favour of next of kin of victims of road accident which occurred near Slipor Morh in Paddar area of Kishtwar District. The accident took place when tipper with six persons, Sandeep Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Kadhail; Ravinder Kumar and Jabar Singh, both residents of Jar and Manjeet Kumar of Sazar, skidded off the road resulting in the causalities.