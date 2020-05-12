Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 13, 2020, 2:38 AM

LG briefs Union health minister about efforts to combat COVID19

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Tuesday briefed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about effective measures undertaken by the government for prevention and management of COVID19 in J&K.

The LG apprised the Minister, through video conferencing about ‘Swasthya Nidhi’- an integrated health audit and intensive screening framework, an application that provides an ideal platform to reach out to each household.

“A robust mechanism has been put in place for the survey, with 90% coverage under Swasthya Nidhi already done, for effectively combating the spread of COVID19,” he said, adding.

The LG informed that RNA extractors have been procured by the administration for enhancing testing capacity for COVID19.

On testing, it was given out that J&K was among the highest states/UTs in terms of COVID testing per million population.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the administration’s efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID19 pandemic. He also interacted with the Deputy Commissioners of red zone districts of J&K and received their feedback on various aspects related to COVID19 control efforts.

