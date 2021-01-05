LG calls for best-in-class arrangements for Amarnath yatris

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday called for best-in-class arrangements for Amarnath yatris to improve their overall yatra experience.

Chairing a preparatory review meeting of Amarnath Yatra 2021 here at civil secretariat, the Lt Governor said he would personally review the preparations and setting up of on-ground facilities for the yatris.

Laying special emphasis on providing best medical facilities to the yatris, the LG passed directions for the increase of accidental insurance of yatris during the yatra, besides doubling the number of life-saving ambulances.

“Explore the possibility of setting up a well-equipped and well-staffed CHC to handle emergency cases,” the LG told the officers.

He asked the CEO to rope in the governments of neighbouring states to provide services of more doctors and medical paramedics, besides various NGOs that already send doctors and paramedics during the yatra.

The LG directed the concerned officers to improve the utilities enroute, besides repair of roads and other infrastructure well in time.

He asked them to take all requisite measures and involve more NGOs and religious organisations to ensure smooth Amarnath yatra and proper facilities for the yatris.

LG Sinha also stressed on dissemination of informative materials and pamphlets in as many languages as possible, including official languages of J&K to reach out to the wider population.

During the meeting, the LG sought a detailed report on all aspects related to the conduct of Amarnath yatra which included routes to Amarnath cave, terrain, accommodation and tent facilities, medical arrangements, duration of yatra, weather conditions, registration process, and langar arrangements.

He also enquired about the role of different stakeholders and their active contribution in the conduct of the yatra.