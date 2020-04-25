Covid 19|LG calls for devising robust mechanism under SwasthyaNidhi

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for devising a robust mechanism for door to door survey under SwasthyaNidhi for effectively combating the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting to review the progress made under SwasthyaNidhi-an Integrated Health Audit & Intensive Screening Framework, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lt Governor directed for mandatory PPEs for screening teams as they are the frontline warriors and are vulnerable to the virus. He stressed on the need to increase the sample collection teams to intensify the screening and called for incorporating IEC material, messages and jingles in surveys and publicize widely through print media, electronic, social media and other effective forms of media. He directed for making the survey more informative and comprehensive as it would become a ready database for future health related information and welfare schemes. He also directed the officers to aware people about the coverage of COVID-19 under PMJAY-Ayushman Bharat, besides other health related advisories.

“All the teams are required to mandatorily encourage the people to download the AarogyaSetu App, besides exhorting them to take AYUSH immunity boosters for self care during the COVID-19 crisis”, he added.

The chair was apprised about the necessity of undertaking repeat surveys and health audit of large areas and SwasthyaNidhi provides an ideal platform to reach out to each household in the UT for IEC. It was informed that the Pilot based survey in Jammu was launched on 17th April for 5 Hotspots, covering 29 Electoral Booths, which has been completed on 22nd April. The survey has been started in 7 Districts of the UT.