LG chairs meeting to review implementation of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today chaired a meeting to review the preparations being put in place for speedy implementation of programmes under different pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, Administrative Secretaries of various departments including Finance, Health and Medical Education; Home, School Education, Agriculture, Revenue, Power Development, Social Welfare; Forests, Ecology and Environment; Labour and Employment; Jal Shakti, Planning Development & Monitoring and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj participated in the meeting.

While discussing the programme, the Lt Governor said that various measures proposed under the Abhiyan encompassing several schemes will not only boost recovery from the recession caused due to COVID-19 pandemic, but will also enable the Union Territory of J&K to become self reliant.

The Lieutenant Governor was informed that Seven Task Forces have been constituted under the chairmanship of various Administrative Secretaries, mandated with the task of ensuring hassle-free implementation of all the elements of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in mission mode. These task forces will have other Secretaries and Heads of Departments as members and will work on convergence model to ensure optimum utilization of resources and time bound outcomes.

These domain specific Task Forces which have been constituted are on – 1) Farmers and Fishermen’s Welfare, 2) Bank Finance, Credit Revival and Growth, 3) Investment- Industrial Revival and Growth, 4) Power Sector Reforms, 5) Enhancing Technology in and Quality of Education, 6) Improving Healthcare System, 7) Reforms for growth and, 8) Welfare of the poor including migrants and destitute.

The Lt Governor directed for 100% coverage under various beneficiary oriented schemes like distribution of ration to the card holders as well as migrants, payment of relief to Building Construction Workers, Pensions, Fasal Bima Yojna, payments under PM KISAN, issuance of KCC, LPG distribution, Revolving Funds for Self Help Groups etc.

While terming the Healthcare system as a priority, the Lt Governor called for revamping the Healthcare infrastructure to meet challenges in the post COVID-19 scenario, especially focussing on Rural Health and Trauma care facilities in the hazard prone areas like highways and border areas.

He also laid emphasis on working out the requirements to meet expenditure on account of reforms in the Power Sector. Labour reforms including skill development and absorption of returnee labourers and establishment of Labour Courts, promotion of technology driven Education System and Curriculum development, strengthening irrigation system, food and agro processing etc were also laid thrust on.

The Lt Governor asked the officers to work in synergy so that maximum results could be achieved in minimum possible time, adding that COVID-19 has thrown unprecedented challenges which require extra ordinary efforts at all levels.