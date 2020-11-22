LG condoles demise of Maj Gen (Retd), RN Chibber

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Major General (Retd), RN Chibber.

A veteran of the 1962 Indo-China war , and the 1965 & 1971 Indo-Pak wars, Major General (Retd), RN Chibber was also awarded Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services.

Paying his tributes to the veteran, the Lt Governor said that the distinguished service of Major General (Retd), towards the motherland, will continue to inspire future generations for the nation’s service.

His contribution during the 1962 Indo-China war, and the 1965 & 1971 Indo-Pak wars, while protecting the territorial integrity of the nation can never be forgotten, he added. The Lt Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.