Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Wednesday conveyed heartfelt condolences on the demise of Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways, Suresh Angadi.

In a statement, the LG said, “I am deeply pained by the sad demise of MoS Railways, Suresh Angadi. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour”.

The LG said Angadi will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and for welfare of the people.