UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:27 AM

LG, CS, Advisor to LG express grief over JKAS officer's demise

J&KASA, Director Information, DIPR employees express sympathy with Sajad Somberia’s family
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:27 AM
File photo of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
File photo of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Secretary, and the Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Friday expressed grief over the demise of young JKAS officer Sajad Bashir Somberia.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his condolence message, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Somberia, a member of the J&K Administrative Services, was serving in the capacity of District Information Officer, Udhampur. He is survived by a wife and two children.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam expressed grief on the demise of Somberia and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Advisor to LG Baseer Ahmad Khan expressed grief over the demise of the young JKAS officer and extended sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services Association (KAS Association) also expressed grief over the demise of Somberia and said his demise had shocked the JKAS fraternity.

The association also expressed sympathy with Somberia’s bereaved family.

Director Information and Public Relations, Rahul Pandey along with the employees of the department also condoled Somberia’s demise and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

