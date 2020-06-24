LG e-inaugurates 'Tele-radiology' services

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu Wednesday e-inaugurated “Tele-radiology” services at identified healthcare facilities in the Union Territory (UT) of J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG observed that the “Tele-radiology” services would augment healthcare delivery substantially.

He said the initiative would not only reduce the out of pocket expenses considerably, but would also provide world class radiology services in the remote areas of the UT.

“It would make a positive impact on healthcare delivery by providing accurate diagnosis without compromising quality, with use of high-end technology and equipment; improved Consultation and better management of patient care in rural/remote areas which will reduce referrals; quality services at affordable price, strengthening of Trauma/Emergency Care, round the clock availability of radio-diagnostics services, besides catering to the issue of shortage of Radiologists,” he added.

Briefing about the services, AtalDulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department said that the “Tele-radiology” is a part of under National Free Diagnostics Initiative (NFDI) which a comprehensive programme being run by National Health Mission, J&K.

In the first phase, 53 Health-care facilities including six district hospitals have been identified to offer free X-ray services. Free “Tele-radiology” services at the identified facilities will be available 24×7×365. Patients will get reports within prescribed turn-around-time (TAT) of six hours at the health-care facility, while TAT of 1-2 hours is prescribed for critical/emergency patients.