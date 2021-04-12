LG extends greetings on the occasion of Ramadan, Navratras, Baisakhi

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has conveyed his greetings to people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Navratras, Navreh, Ramadan, and Baisakhi. He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people on the occasion.

In his message of greetings, the Lt Governor observed that the coming together of these auspicious occasions is a good omen and marks the transition of J&K towards an era of peace and prosperity, besides host of opportunities for the youth. “I hope and pray that this auspicious period would be the harbinger of harmony, brotherhood, amity, progress, and growth for all in Jammu and Kashmir”, the Lt Governor added.

During the divine festival of Navratras, people honour and worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. The festival has a special significance in J&K as large number of devotees visit the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji during this auspicious period. The Lt Governor also extended warm greetings to all Kashmiri Pandits who celebrate the first day of the Chaitra Navratras as Navreh, the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Extending his greetings to the people on the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, the Lt Governor observed that the holy month is a period dedicated to fasting, service, prayers, and highlights the values of patience, self-restraint, tolerance, and austerity, which promotes feelings of compassion and respect for others.

The Lt Governor also greeted the people of the UT on the occasion of Baisakhi and observed that this day has a special significance for the people of Northern India, particularly for the Sikh community as the Khalsa Panth was born on this day. Baisakhi also marks the commencement of the harvesting season, when farmers reap the fruit of their hard work. The Sikh community also observes it as the day of thanksgiving for abundant harvest, and an occasion to pray for future prosperity.

The Lt Governor observed that these celebrations are reminders calling upon all of us to inspire our entire community and to cement our glorious pluralistic traditions.