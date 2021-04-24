LG extends Mahavir Jayanti greetings

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that Lord Mahavir taught us the principles of non-violence, truthfulness, and righteousness to live a life of inner happiness and joy.

The Lt Governor called upon all people to follow the noble teachings of Lord Mahavir, and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir.

He also urged people to keep following all SoPs and Covid appropriate behaviour.