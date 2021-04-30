LG extends Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th Prakash Parv greetings

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended warm greetings to the people on the eve of 400th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Guru of Sikhism, is the epitome of selfless service, righteousness, discipline, courage, and sacrifice.

“Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom is unique in the history of mankind. Guruji made supreme sacrifice for upholding the principles of freedom of conscience, moral values, dignity, and religious freedom which will continue to inspire the generations to come to dedicate themselves for the service of others”.

“Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji traveled to different parts of the country and embodied the message that protecting the dignity, identity, and pride of every person, is the ultimate religion, the ultimate sacrifice”

Guruji fought for the helpless and the weak, and offered new light of knowledge, which taught us to put our lives into meaningful service for the prosperity of society.

“I urge the people to imbibe the spirit of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s noble teachings and philosophy, and follow the path shown by Guruji to make human service a natural part of our lives for building an inclusive society”, said the Lt Governor.

The youth of Jammu & Kashmir needs to know and understand the great virtues of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and the sacrifice made by the Guruji while protecting the rights of the Kashmiri Pandit community, observed the Lt Governor.

“Today, in this time of Covid pandemic, when I see the youth helping others, the passion of doctors, nursing staff, and the dedication of the front-line health workers, it reminds me of the moral values shown by Guruji” the Lt Governor said.