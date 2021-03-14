Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Katra,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:19 AM

LG felicitates students of SMVD Gurukul

GK News Network
Katra,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 1:19 AM

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, today felicitated the students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul for securing 1st positions in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Master Anmol Sharma, student of 9th class and Master Ankit Sharma, Shastri Part-III of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra, were felicitated for securing first positions in the entire university in annual examinations of class 8th and Shastri Part-III respectively, conducted by the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, with which the Gurukul is affiliated. These examinations were held last year.

Trending News

Protests continue against Rizvi's blasphemous move

Kashmir University. File Photo

After student protests, KU keeps re-examination optional for 6th semester UG students

IUST joins 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Ghulam Qadir Tibet Baqal

The Lt Governor congratulated the students for their outstanding achievement and bringing laurels to the SMVD Gurukul.

He further asked the Shrine Board to continue providing excellent teaching and other facilities to the Gurukul so that the hard work of students could result in greater performances in academics and co-curricular activities.

The Lt Governor reviewed the facilities put in place by the Shrine Board for facilitation of the visiting pilgrims and took stock of the various ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development projects.

Latest News
Representational Image

No govt communication ever threatened social media platforms' staff of jail term: IT Ministry

VIT-AP conducts national workshop on data science, advanced computing

Progress on Capex Budget for Shopian reviewed

Auto Wings Ford launches EcoSports SE

The Lt Governor also visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News