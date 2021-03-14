LG felicitates students of SMVD Gurukul

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, today felicitated the students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul for securing 1st positions in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Master Anmol Sharma, student of 9th class and Master Ankit Sharma, Shastri Part-III of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra, were felicitated for securing first positions in the entire university in annual examinations of class 8th and Shastri Part-III respectively, conducted by the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, with which the Gurukul is affiliated. These examinations were held last year.

The Lt Governor congratulated the students for their outstanding achievement and bringing laurels to the SMVD Gurukul.

He further asked the Shrine Board to continue providing excellent teaching and other facilities to the Gurukul so that the hard work of students could result in greater performances in academics and co-curricular activities.

The Lt Governor reviewed the facilities put in place by the Shrine Board for facilitation of the visiting pilgrims and took stock of the various ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development projects.

The Lt Governor also visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.