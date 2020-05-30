LG for sensitising youth on ill-effects of tobacco products

Lieutenant Governor (LG), GC Murmu on Saturday underlined the importance of sensitizing youth about hazards of tobacco and drugs on “World No Tobacco Day”.

The day is being observed on the theme “Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use,” this year.

The LG said the youth need to recognize the tactics engaged by tobacco and related industries to attract younger people towards addictive products and stressed on empowering the youth with the knowledge to repulse these deceitful manipulations.

Tobacco users are also likely to be more vulnerable to COVID19 as tobacco has a negative impact on lung health and may lead to chronic respiratory diseases, he said. “At the same time, it must be made known that a very large number of people die every year due to smoking related diseases.”

Supporting the World Health Organization’s call to the youth to join the fight to become a tobacco-free generation, the LG stressed on strict enforcement of all related laws for discouraging the consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products, especially among the children and young people, besides taking initiatives for spreading awareness among masses about life threatening risks related to smoking and tobacco use.