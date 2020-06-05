LG greets people on Kabir Jayanti

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday extended greetings to people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Kabir Jayanti.

In his message, the LG said saint Kabir was a poet, social reformer and an exponent of Bhakti Movement. “Through his writings he left an indelible impact on the culture and philosophy in India that would continue to inspire generations,” the LG said.

He observed that saint Kabir’s philosophy and ideas were more relevant in today’s society. He urged the people to follow his teachings and spread the message of oneness, peace and universal brotherhood for building a harmonious society based on equality and social justice. He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in J&K.