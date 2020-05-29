LG greets people on Kheer Bhawani Mela

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has extended his heartiest greetings to the people, especially the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the eve of Kheer Bhawani Mela.

In his message , the Lt Governor observed that this festival symbolizes harmonised cultural ethos of Jammu & Kashmir and is reflective of its glorious pluralistic values.

He prayed for peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the UT and well-being of its people.

The Lt Governor also urged the devotees to adopt the practice of worship at home in view of the emerging situation.

Advisors to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, KK Sharma and Baseer Khan have also felicitated the people on the eve of Kheer Bhawani Mela.