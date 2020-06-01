LG greets people on Nirjala Ekadashi

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday extended greetings to people of J&K on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi and Acharya Shree AbhinavaguptyaJayanti.

In his message, the LG said NirjalaEkadashi was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir in several ways. On this day, people traditionally offer water and several accompaniments with prayers.

Acharya AbhinavaguptaJayanti is also celebrated on NirjalaEkadashi. The LG said recently, his Sahastrabdi (1000th birth anniversary) was celebrated in the country.

“His teachings have been pivotal in rich culture of Jammu and Kashmir, and have contributed for enrichment of the nation,” said LG.

Meanwhile, the LG condoled the demise of Special Security Force (SSF) personnel, Devinder Kumar, who was deployed at Raj Bhavan. Kumar died in a road accident in Samba district this afternoon. In his condolence message, the LG prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.