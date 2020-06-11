Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 10:55 PM

LG hands over ex-gratia relief to NoK's of slain Sarpanch

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 11, 2020, 10:55 PM
Pic: J&K Information Department

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday interacted with family members of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti, who was killed by suspected militants.

While paying homage to Bharti, the LG hoped that the “perpetrators of such dastardly act would realize their follies and desist from committing crime against humanity.”

Trending News

BJP's Koul hits out at NC's Kamal for 'praising' Geelani

Greater Kashmir

JD (U) seeks revocation of SRO 202

JKPM flays new recruitment rules for Class IV posts

Strike balance between ailing economy and battle against COVID19 pandemic: Altaf Bukhari

Assuring full support from the government, the LG handed over ex-gratia relief to the NoK’s of slain Sarpanch.

“The relief amounting to Rs 209 lakh including Rs five lakh from SRE, Rs one lakh as ex-gratia from government, Rs four lakh from Lt Governor Relief Fund and Rs 10 lakh from Panchayat Welfare Fund will be released shortly,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo expressed gratitude to the LG for approving ex-gratia to the family of Bharti.

Latest News

Darul Uloom Deoband postpones academic session due to pandemic

Jama Masjid closed till June 30 due to 'critical' COVID19 situation: Shahi Imam

Loan fraud in PNB | CBI conducts raids in Jammu, Kolkata, Cuttack

Masrat Zahra wins top photojournalism award

“The promptness with which the government did its duty is exemplary,” said Chrungoo.

He reiterated the government should order an enquiry into the killing. I make a humble appeal to provide at least one armed PSO to the elected representatives each in the Valley and in particular to the representatives from minority community. This will instill confidence among them to take their mission forward,” he said.

Related News