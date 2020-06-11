LG hands over ex-gratia relief to NoK's of slain Sarpanch

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday interacted with family members of Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Bharti, who was killed by suspected militants.

While paying homage to Bharti, the LG hoped that the “perpetrators of such dastardly act would realize their follies and desist from committing crime against humanity.”

Assuring full support from the government, the LG handed over ex-gratia relief to the NoK’s of slain Sarpanch.

“The relief amounting to Rs 209 lakh including Rs five lakh from SRE, Rs one lakh as ex-gratia from government, Rs four lakh from Lt Governor Relief Fund and Rs 10 lakh from Panchayat Welfare Fund will be released shortly,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo expressed gratitude to the LG for approving ex-gratia to the family of Bharti.

“The promptness with which the government did its duty is exemplary,” said Chrungoo.

He reiterated the government should order an enquiry into the killing. I make a humble appeal to provide at least one armed PSO to the elected representatives each in the Valley and in particular to the representatives from minority community. This will instill confidence among them to take their mission forward,” he said.