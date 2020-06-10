LG interacts with citizens, educationists of Rajouri, Poonch

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu, Wednesday interacted with the prominent citizens and educationists of Rajouri and Poonch districts, through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussions were held on upgrading higher education ecosystem in the region. The meeting was a part of continuous interaction with the stakeholders to bring educational reforms in J&K.

The LG sought suggestions and feedback on the functioning of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) and other higher educational institutes in the region. The aim of the discussion was to identify and undertake immediate measures to facilitate best possible educational facilities to the students by way of better and developed educational resource platforms.

Various suggestions were made pertaining to infrastructural development of BGSBU and developing it as full-fledged University with fully functional and vibrant technological, humanities and other important departments on the lines of prominent universities across the country.

The LG emphasized on the need to adopt futuristic approach for upgradation of infrastructural facilities and various academic programmes in the higher educational institutes and further stressed on promoting excellence in teaching, capacity building and updation of teaching tools to bring a reformative change in the educational sector.

Meanwhile, the prominent citizens appreciated the government for bringing in the much needed new recruitment rules and also suggested need for replicating such reforms to accentuate growth and development of overall educational ecosystem across the J&K, said a statement.